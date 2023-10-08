Police seek Kaikōura child Jackson, missing after leaving to go fishing

Jackson went missing on Sunday afternoon after leaving to go fishing. Photo / Police

A missing child in Kaikōura has sparked a police investigation after not being seen since yesterday afternoon when he left to go fishing.

11-year-old Jackon was last seen on Beach Rd around 1.30pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

He was wearing a green camouflage fleece, short sleeve T-shirt, and purple knee-length shorts.

“If you have seen Jackson, please contact Police on 105, or online,” police said.

Those providing information on his whereabouts can reference file number: 231009/2387.