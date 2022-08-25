Police believe the offender was armed with a screwdriver and took several pouches of tobacco. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate the aggravated robbery of an Invercargill service station. The incident took place in Elles Rd at about 8.30pm yesterday.

Detective constable Chris Guild said the occupants of a silver Nissan sought in a previous appeal have spoken with police.

"We are satisfied they were not involved in the incident and that the offender was acting alone."

Police believe the offender was armed with a screwdriver and took several pouches of tobacco. They would like to hear from anyone that has been offered tobacco for sale outside of typical retail transactions, he said.

A scene examination had been completed and CCTV footage was being reviewed.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the robbery.

People can contact the police via 105 and quote event number P051679160.