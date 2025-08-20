Police seek information after shots fired at Christchurch house

“We would like to speak with anyone that may have seen a person, or people, running west towards Carrs Road along the Southern Motorway near the Awatea Road overbridge, or any suspicious activity in the Carrs Road or Wigram Road areas,” Vaughan said.

“Police are also appealing for anyone that may have dashcam footage, who were traveling on the Southern Motorway between 12:35am and 1am on Thursday 14 August, to please contact Police immediately.

“If you have any information that could assist police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online. Please reference file number 250814/6432.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.