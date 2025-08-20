Advertisement
Police seek information after shots fired at Christchurch house

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Wigram, Christchurch.

Police responded to the incident on Brian Keogh Lane around 12:45am on Thursday, August 14, after receiving multiple 111 calls reporting loud bangs being heard by neighbours.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Wigram, Christchurch. Photo / Google Maps
Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said while police were

