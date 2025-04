Adverse weather affected local police inquiries on the island at the time.

“However, on April 7, it was confirmed Blazing Shadz was not moored in its usual location.”

Police have contacted their maritime unit and the Coastguard.

“[We] have also made inquiries with nearby harbour masters... including Whangārei.”

Julie Butler usually lives aboard her yacht, the "Blazing Shadz", moored in Kaiaraara Bay. Photo / Police

Police have also contacted Butler’s friends, whānau and other partner agencies and said there were welfare concerns for her.

.

“Please contact 105 using the reference number 250404/8311 if you have any information about Julie or the vessel so that we can reunite Julie with her family.”