Hanara was only 14 when he knifed homeless man Kelly Donner to death.

He was 19 when he was freed having had his murder conviction quashed.

Hanara was one of a group of youths who attacked Donner when he was sleeping rough in Flaxmere, Hastings, on the night of March 4, 2018.

Hanara was holding a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old man four times - in the upper chest, left shoulder and twice in the neck. One cut severed his carotid artery and another hit his jugular vein.

Donner fell to the ground and the rest of the youths stomped and kicked him before running off. Donner died at the scene.

Hanara was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 2019, but that conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal.

He admitted manslaughter and was sentenced by Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier.

She imposed a sentence of two years and 7.5 months in prison, meaning Hanara was entitled to immediate release from prison on the time served for his earlier conviction.

The court was told that Hanara had no memory of his mother and spent most of his childhood with his father. Oranga Tamariki was involved in his life when he was six months old.

Hanara used drugs regularly from the age of 9 and has been diagnosed with foetal alcohol syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and intellectual disability.