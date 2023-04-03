Police searching Petone Beach again after foot found on shore

The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on March 25. Image / Google

Wellington police are back out in Petone searching with a boat and dive squad after a foot in a shoe was found washed up on the shore.

The grisly discovery was made on Saturday March 25 and police said two days afterwards they had concluded all their searches of the beach, and would not comment further.

However today a spokesperson confirmed the police boat Lady Elizabeth IV, and National Dive Squad are continuing inquiries around the area.

The situation is not being treated as a homicide and police have been tight-lipped on any details.

The Herald has asked for any identifying details of the shoe, including a photograph, that could be shared publicly in the hopes of bringing forward people who could help the investigation.

However, no images have been provided. A request for the size of the shoe has also been declined.

It is also not known whether pathology tests on the foot have been completed.