Police are asking the public for help in finding a cyclist involved in a crash with a bus in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Whincops Rd and Richmond Ave in Halswell at about 10.15am.

A police spokesperson said one person is reportedly in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved in the crash. She is a woman aged between 60 and 70, Caucasian and of slight build, they said.

The woman was seen riding a black bike with a bag on the back (as pictured).

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Stern on 105 and quote event number P049785598.