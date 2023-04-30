A staff member at a busy Hastings video games shop tried to hide children in her store as a brazen burglary of a jewellery store across the road sent the street into “panic mode”.

Police are searching for the perpetrators of the daylight burglary of the Michael Hill Jewellery store in Hastings on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said police responded about 2.15pm to a report of a break-in at a commercial premises on Heretaunga St West.

“A group of offenders have entered the store and taken items before leaving in a stolen vehicle,” the police spokesperson said.

A video taken by a witness shows a car parked on the footpath outside the Michael Hill store and what appears to be multiple people running from the shop to the car and putting items into it before getting in.

EB Games staff member Brylee Nilsson witnessed the incident from across the road.

“We heard the alarms go off and we originally thought that it was just a false alarm, because we have a bunch down this street, until we heard smashing.”

She said she and another staff member were worried and called the police.

Police and Michael Hill staff at the Hastings store on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I saw someone across the road come out of Michael Hill Jeweller who was fully clothed in black, black mask over their face, glasses, and they were holding what kind of looked like a gun with a blanket over it, but I don’t think that was what it was.”

She said she was worried because there were eight people, including several kids, inside her store.

“It was panic mode, so I slammed my doors shut. [I decided] I’m locking up, I’m keeping all the kids to the back of the store in case it was a gun.”

She said the burglars were at the store for about five to 10 minutes before fleeing in their vehicle.

“It was quite worrying, thinking, is it going to happen again? It could have been any of our stores so it is quite worrying for all of us. We are all quite close-knit on this block so we are all quite worried about it.”

She said it was especially surprising as the incident happened in the middle of the day when the stores were at their busiest.

A group of people parked their vehicle on the footpath before taking items from the Michael Hill store in Hastings on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

On Monday morning a police officer and police cameraman were outside the store photographing the scene, while staff members stood by.

Inside the store, many of the glass display cases were smashed, while jewellery was scattered across the floor.

Police photograph the scene after the smash and grab at Michael Hill in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

The police spokesperson said the offenders’ vehicle was found abandoned on Waipuna St, Mahora, not long after the burglary.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

