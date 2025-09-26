Seventeen-year-old Marley is missing and police are asking the public for their help to find him.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

Seventeen-year-old Marley hasn’t been seen since 3pm yesterday, when he was in the Christchurch suburb of Opawa, police said.

“The vehicle he was driving was located in the Sumner area, but he could be anywhere in the city.”

Marley was thought to be wearing black track pants and a dark-coloured hooded jersey, police said.