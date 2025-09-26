Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police search for missing teenage boy Marley in Christchurch

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Seventeen-year-old Marley is missing and police are asking the public for their help to find him.

Seventeen-year-old Marley is missing and police are asking the public for their help to find him.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

Seventeen-year-old Marley hasn’t been seen since 3pm yesterday, when he was in the Christchurch suburb of Opawa, police said.

“The vehicle he was driving was located in the Sumner area, but he could be anywhere in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save