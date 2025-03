Police are asking for more information about Auckland teenager Giovanni, who was last seen in the Māngere area on Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information about a 15-year-old last seen in South Auckland’s Māngere area on Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson said Giovanni is roughly 180cm tall with black hair and green eyes.

“Police and Giovanni’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and would like to see him return home safely.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police online at police.nz/use-105/update-report, or call 105 and quote file number 250310/3086.”