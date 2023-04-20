Police search for missing man Isaac Levings

Isaac Levings has been missing since Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for information after a man went missing following a concert in Wellington on Wednesday.

Isaac Levings was last seen at Queen’s Wharf after going to The 1975 concert at TSB Arena on Wednesday night, social media posts said.

He was seen about 10.30pm on April 19, wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Levings’ family and police are concerned for his welfare, police said on Facebook.

Anyone who has seen Levings or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 230420/8092.