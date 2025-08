Police say missing Auckland man Anitele Viliamu is now clean-shaven. Photo / Police

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police search for missing Auckland man Anitele Viliamu, last seen in Epsom

Police say missing Auckland man Anitele Viliamu is now clean-shaven. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Auckland man.

Anitele Viliamu, 75, was last seen on Banff Avenue in Epsom about 9am.

He has health issues and there are concerns for his welfare.

“He left Banff Avenue in his grey Nissan March, registration HLU675,” Police said.