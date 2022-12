The fisherman is missing from the mouth of the Ōpihi River in South Canterbury. Photo / Google Earth

The fisherman is missing from the mouth of the Ōpihi River in South Canterbury. Photo / Google Earth

The search for a fisherman missing from the mouth of the Ōpihi River in South Canterbury will continue today, police say.

The man was reported missing early this morning after failing to return from a fishing trip at the mouth last night.

“Initial search efforts did not locate him.

“Search efforts today will focus on a shoreline search in the area.”

Anyone who finds items of interest on the coastline near the Ōpihi River mouth should hand them in to police.