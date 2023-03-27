The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

The foot was found at Petone Beach, in Wellington, early on Saturday morning. Image / Google

Police have finished their land and water searches after a shoe, believed to have a foot still inside it, washed up on Petone beach over the weekend.

Nothing further was found in the searches by police, and a spokesperson said they are now awaiting pathology reports.

“Police are awaiting further details from the pathology tests and results. We will release further information proactively when we are able to do so.”

Authorities have already said that the situation is not being treated as a homicide.

However, anyone who saw anything that may help police inquiries is being urged to contact Police immediately.