Police, search and rescue scour Wellington bush for signs of missing man

35-year-old Conrad was last seen in Naenae on Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

35-year-old Conrad was last seen in Naenae on Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

Drones and a helicopter are hovering above the bushland of a Wellington suburb in the search of a missing man.

Conrad, aged 35, was last seen at a home on Seddon St in Naenae on Sunday afternoon and his family have significant concerns for his welfare.

Police share these concerns, and have been searching for the man with the assistance of Land Search and Rescue, the Westpac helicopter and a police drone.

They are also asking for any homeowners in the area with CCTV which may have captured Conrad to come forward and share the footage with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 111 quoting file number 230924/0873.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







