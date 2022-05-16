Armed police block part of Fraser St this morning.

A road block on Fraser St has been removed but police remain at a property this morning.

Police cordons were set up between Landview and Merivale Rds in relation to a pre-planned search warrant, a police spokeswoman said.

Armed police on Fraser St. Photo / Cira Olivier

Armed police were out in front of a double storey house on the corner of Fraser and Oxford Sts.

Earlier, a police officer could be seen leaning over his bonnet pointing a rifle.

Four police cars and armed offenders squad (AOS) members were in front of the house. A total of 10 AOS members and a police dog were seen in front of the property.

More police, with either a rifle or a bullet-proof vest, were later seen on the property.

Armed police cordon on Fraser St. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Police would provide more details when they became available.

More soon.