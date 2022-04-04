Counties Manukau South area commander inspector Joe Hunter says Police are aware of the convoy and plan to review images and video footage of the incident. Photo / 123rf

Several videos and images of a gang convoy in Franklin this afternoon have been sent to police who will be reviewing the footage.

Counties Manukau South area commander inspector Joe Hunter said police were aware of a number of gang members travelling south through Counties Manukau towards Port Waikato this afternoon. Police said it would be following any unlawful behaviour with enforcement action.

"Following an earlier tangi, we have received numerous videos and images of the group, which capture dangerous driving and general disruption to the public.

"Motorists through the area should plan for potential disruption."

Hunter said police would be reviewing the footage and making inquiries. He said unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, people could call Police on 105 or report it online, quoting job number P050134093.

"If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately."