Police reveal names of two people killed in Temuka crash

Two people were killed in the crash near Temuka. Photo / George Heard

The names of the two people killed in a Temuka crash earlier this month have been revealed by police.

They were 60-year-old Shane Ronald Davidson and 26-year-old Stephanie Alexandra Gilbert, both from Temuka.

At 11.45am on October 5, police were informed of a collision near the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd.

A third person was injured critically and taken to the hospital.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the crash were ongoing.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” the police spokesperson said.







