Police responding to potential firearm sighting in Wellington

NZ Herald
Police are responding to a potential sighting of a firerm on the corner of Webb and Victoria Sts in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are responding to a potential sighting of a firearm on the corner of Webb and Victoria Sts in Te Aro, Wellington.

A cordon is in place around the building of the suspected sighting, police told the Herald.

The claim has not yet been substantiated, said police.

