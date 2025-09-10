Police responding to potential firearm sighting in Wellington
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
Police are responding to a potential sighting of a firerm on the corner of Webb and Victoria Sts in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley
Police are responding to a potential sighting of a firearm on the corner of Webb and Victoria Sts in Te Aro, Wellington.
A cordon is in place around the building of the suspected sighting, police told the Herald.
The claim has not yet been substantiated, said police.
A post on a local Facebook group said armed police were at social housing at the corner of the two streets.