Police are at the scene of an incident on a street in South Auckland.
There is a heavy police presence in Burundi Ave, off Roscommon Rd, in Clendon Park.
It is understood several police vehicles can be seen in the area; while neighbours say the Police helicopter is also in the air overhead.
Some residents have reported hearing several gunshots - with one commenting online that they had heard up to 11 shots.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Another woman said she had heard four clear gunshot sounds early on.
A resident on busy Roscommon Rd told the Herald they heard the Police chopper in the early hours of this morning - at least before 6am, she said.
- More to come