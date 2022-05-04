Police are at the scene of an incident in Clendon Park, near Manurewa, this morning. Image / Google

Police are at the scene of an incident in Clendon Park, near Manurewa, this morning. Image / Google

Police are at the scene of an incident on a street in South Auckland.

There is a heavy police presence in Burundi Ave, off Roscommon Rd, in Clendon Park.

It is understood several police vehicles can be seen in the area; while neighbours say the Police helicopter is also in the air overhead.

Some residents have reported hearing several gunshots - with one commenting online that they had heard up to 11 shots.

Another woman said she had heard four clear gunshot sounds early on.

A resident on busy Roscommon Rd told the Herald they heard the Police chopper in the early hours of this morning - at least before 6am, she said.

- More to come