On Saturday night, police said they were responding to an incident in Fordlands, Rotorua. Photo / Google Maps
Emergency services are responding to reports of an incident where people have been injured in Rotorua, police say.
A call was received about the unfolding incident in Harold Crescent, in the central Rotorua suburb of Fordlands, shortly before 8pm on Saturday, police said.
Officers
were at the scene.
Hato Hone St John said it was on “stand-by” for an area in Rotorua.