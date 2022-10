Police at the scene of a homicide on Onewa Rd, Birkenhead, Auckland this afternoon. Photo / NZME.

Emergency services are at the scene of a homicide on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Police were called to Onewa Rd, Birkenhead, at 3.40pm.

An officer at the scene confirmed to the Herald there had been a homicide and police were investigating.

A police spokesperson said there was no immediate risk to the public.

St John has sent two ambulances.

- More to come