Police are at the scene of a “serious family harm” incident in Tūrangi this morning.

Emergency services were called to the address in the town 50km southwest of Taupō about 6.30am, a police spokesman said.

“A scene guard is at the property and inquiries are ongoing.”

A rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/turangi/">resident on Hinerangi St, where the incident is understood to have occurred, said ambulance, police and Fire and Emergency were on the scene.