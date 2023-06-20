One person has been seriously injured after a disorder incident in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a disorder between a group of people on Maunganui Rd around 9:30am.

“One person is being transported by police to hospital in a serious condition.

“Police are armed as a precaution and inquiries were ongoing,” he said.

A kindergarten in the area had earlier gone into lockdown.

An employee at Maunganui All Day Kindergarten on Miro St, who asked not to be named, said the police had given the kindergarten the all clear.

”We’re all fine.”

The employee said the kindergarten had gone into lockdown but was not in lockdown anymore.

