Police have hauled and arrested a person from Lake Wānaka who fled from a checkpoint. Photo / WanakaNZ

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have hauled and arrested a person from Lake Wānaka who fled from a checkpoint. Photo / WanakaNZ

A person has been hauled from Lake Wānaka and arrested after fleeing from police at a checkpoint this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the person failed to stop at a checkpoint and fled from police.

Police then used a member of the public’s boat to rescue them from the water near Lakeside Rd about 5.25pm, the spokesperson said.

“The person was assisted out of the water with no reported injuries. It is unclear at this time if they will be charged.”