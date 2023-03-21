Police release photo of man sought after ‘violent’ Queenstown assault

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following a violent assault in Queenstown.

Just after midnight at a bar on Church St, a man received a laceration to his neck that required medical treatment.

Early police inquiries indicate the offender is not from Queenstown.

A police spokesperson said they are working to find the person responsible and learn what happened.

They have released an image of a man they believe can answer questions about the assault and are asking anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 230321/7649 or by visiting a police station.



