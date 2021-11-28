Police release new image of missing Waikanae man Joe Pryor

Joe Pryor is missing after he left his workplace yesterday morning leaving a note saying he would be back by 10.30am, but never returned. Photo / NZ Police

Police searching for a missing Waikanae man who left his workplace on Friday have released a new image.

Police and members of the public are currently looking for Joe Pryor. On Sunday a police spokeswoman confirmed Pryor was still missing.

Pryor he left his workplace on Friday morning leaving a note saying he would be back by 10.30am, but never returned.

A police spokesperson said they received a possible sighting of Pryor between approximately 8.15am and 8.20am on Friday walking eastwards on Elizabeth St, Waikanae.

The 63-year-old is described as wearing blue overalls, carrying a backpack and putting on an orange and white bucket hat.

Police say he is around 178cm tall and of a thin build.

"His disappearance is extremely out of character and his family and Police have serious concerns for his wellbeing," the spokesperson said.

A Facebook page has been created to help in the search for Pryor.

His daughter, Shannon Barclay, posted on Facebook saying that after leaving work on Friday morning, Pryor walked from Metco Engineering at 9 Omahi St in Waikanae and continued walking towards Ngaio Rd. He hasn't been seen since.

"He is an incredible person with a kind heart and this is very unlike him. Please help us bring him home," she said.

Barclay said his car was left at work and he had none of his bank cards with him.

Anyone with information as to Joe's whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 105 or 111 quoting file number 211127/1938.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111