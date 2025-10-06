Abdulhassan Nabizadah died after being assaulted in Miramar. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone
New details of an unsolved homicide in Wellington have emerged, including that police believe multiple people are involved in the death.
Abdul Nabizadah, 63, was fatally injured on Camperdown Rd in Miramar about 12.30am on March 17.
Police believe Nabizadah was assaulted and robbed after he was lured tothe area as part of a premeditated attack.
“The offenders, who stole nothing more than his car keys, then callously left him bleeding and unconscious on the footpath with serious head injuries,” Wellington CIB Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said.
Nabizadah’s head injuries were unsurvivable, and he later died in Wellington Hospital.
A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the aggravated burglary.
A cell phone left behind at the Darlington Rd property by the offender was allegedly used to lure Nabizadah to Camperdown Rd, where the assault took place.
“After an extensive investigation, we now believe there was more than one person involved in the plan to rob Mr Nabizadah, and that this may have included the use of a weapon,” Leitch said.
“There has been varying levels of cooperation from those we understand to be involved, as well as information from the public regarding both incidents.
“We continue to ask anyone who has information and is yet to contact us to please come forward.
“While we understand it may be difficult for people to speak with us, if it was your family member, what would you want someone with information to do?”
He said the Nabizadah family had not received the closure they needed half a year on.
“Mr Nabizadah was a husband, father, and grandfather, who brought his family to New Zealand from Afghanistan seeking a better life. Instead, his life was taken in a violent and senseless way.
“Police are determined to get justice for Mr Nabizadah and will continue to investigate the matter for his family and the community.
“It is not too late to provide Mr Nabizadah’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to speak with us. Every piece of information, no matter how small you think it may be, is vital to our investigation."