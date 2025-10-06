Police are now releasing further details six months on from the homicide, for which no charges have yet been laid.

The investigation team previously identified a connection between the homicide and the aggravated burglary of a Darlington Rd property that happened 90 minutes after Nabizadah’s assault.

About 2am, a man was discovered inside the Darlington Rd address, leading to a physical altercation and injuries to one of the home’s occupants.

Police forensics staff outside a house on Darlington Rd, Miramar, on March 17. Photo / RNZ

A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to the aggravated burglary.

A cell phone left behind at the Darlington Rd property by the offender was allegedly used to lure Nabizadah to Camperdown Rd, where the assault took place.

“After an extensive investigation, we now believe there was more than one person involved in the plan to rob Mr Nabizadah, and that this may have included the use of a weapon,” Leitch said.

“There has been varying levels of cooperation from those we understand to be involved, as well as information from the public regarding both incidents.

“We continue to ask anyone who has information and is yet to contact us to please come forward.

“While we understand it may be difficult for people to speak with us, if it was your family member, what would you want someone with information to do?”

Intersection of Camperdown Rd and Totara Rd in Miramar, Wellington, on March 17, 2025. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

He said the Nabizadah family had not received the closure they needed half a year on.

“Mr Nabizadah was a husband, father, and grandfather, who brought his family to New Zealand from Afghanistan seeking a better life. Instead, his life was taken in a violent and senseless way.

“Police are determined to get justice for Mr Nabizadah and will continue to investigate the matter for his family and the community.

“It is not too late to provide Mr Nabizadah’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to speak with us. Every piece of information, no matter how small you think it may be, is vital to our investigation."

Contact the investigation team online through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.