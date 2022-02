Police on Dixon St in Wellington where a pedestrian died in the early hours of this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police on Dixon St in Wellington where a pedestrian died in the early hours of this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police have released the name of the pedestrian who died in a fatal crash in Wellington's CBD over the weekend.

He was Declan Curley, aged 37, who was an Irish national living in New Zealand.

The crash took place on Dixon St in Te Aro at about 3.30am. Curley died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," police said in a statement.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.