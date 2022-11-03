Armed police at the scene of a homicide on Centennial Cres, Te Hapara, Gisborne on July 3. A woman died from gunshot wounds early that Sunday morning. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Tonight, police released additional information on the man they believe murdered a young mum in Gisborne four months ago.

Twenty-five-year-old Chephar Hollis-Brown was shot dead when she and a friend opened the door at a Centennial Cres property on the morning of July 3.

Police called the death an “absolute tragedy” and a “senseless killing”.

On TVNZ’s Police Ten Seven programme tonight, police released details of the suspected killer’s description so that the public can help to identify him.

The suspect is described being a Māori male with black curly hair, a thin moustache and a slight pot belly.

They also said he was wearing a green long-sleeve top with white stripes on the sleeves.

They also described a .17 HMR calibre round found at the scene, which they believe will lead to Hollis-Brown’s killer.

Detective sergeant Stephen Smith told the TVNZ programme that “not a lot of people own those types of firearms or use that type of ammunition”.

He also talked viewers through the final moments before Hollis-Brown’s death.

“Chephar was visiting an address that’s on Centennial Cres,” Smith said,

“There’s been a knock at the door, and another one of the occupants has gone to answer it, Cephar’s gone with her

“There’s a bloke outside and they have a discussion, a slight argument.

Smith then described how the man ran back to a car parked outside.

Two shots were fired from outside the house before a man fled in a vehicle parked outside.

Police were called to the house in Te Hapara at 3.45am to reports of a woman being shot.

“Chephar had not realised she had been shot immediately, but she’s gone back inside with the householder and she collapsed,” Smith told the programme.

The mother of one was dead when police arrived, and a homicide investigation was launched.



























