Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police recruit wrongfully accused of groping takes case to Employment Relations Authority

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The recruit was just three days away from graduating when he was suspended. Photo / File

The recruit was just three days away from graduating when he was suspended. Photo / File

A police recruit wrongfully accused of groping a colleague was relegated to operating a traffic camera for several months while police investigated the allegations.

The recruit was just three days away from graduating from police college when he was accused of pushing a female recruit up against a wall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save