Police raid Levin property, seize meth, ammunition and $23k in cash

Police raided the property on Wednesday.

11 Mar, 2025 02:09 AM 2 mins to read

Police seized 200 rounds of ammunition, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $23,000 in cash from a Levin property.

A 22-year-old man faces charges of selling methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said Levin police will continue to target those supplying drugs.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said police executed a search warrant on Wednesday last week.

“A large amount of ammunition was seized from the property, as well as a .303 calibre rifle and 30 grams of methamphetamine.

“The ammunition seized included nearly 200 rounds, for a range of rifles, shotguns and pistols.