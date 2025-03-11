Advertisement
Police raid Levin property, seize meth, ammunition and $23k in cash

Georgina Campbell
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
Police raided the property on Wednesday.

  • Police seized 200 rounds of ammunition, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $23,000 in cash from a Levin property.
  • A 22-year-old man faces charges of selling methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
  • Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said Levin police will continue to target those supplying drugs.

Police have seized 200 rounds of ammunition, 30g of methamphetamine and $23,000 in cash from a Levin property.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said police executed a search warrant on Wednesday last week.

“A large amount of ammunition was seized from the property, as well as a .303 calibre rifle and 30 grams of methamphetamine.

“The ammunition seized included nearly 200 rounds, for a range of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

“Police also seized approximately $23,000 in cash.”

A 22-year-old man is due to reappear in the Levin District Court at the end of April.

How said he has been charged with selling and supplying methamphetamine, unlawfully being in possession of firearms and ammunition and possessing methamphetamine for supply.

How said Levin police will continue to hold people to account who are supplying drugs and causing harm to the community.

“If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk, or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.”

