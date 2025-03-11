Police raid Levin property, seize meth, ammunition and $23k in cash

- Police seized 200 rounds of ammunition, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $23,000 in cash from a Levin property.
Police have seized 200 rounds of ammunition, 30g of methamphetamine and $23,000 in cash from a Levin property.
Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How said police executed a search warrant on Wednesday last week.
“A large amount of ammunition was seized from the property, as well as a .303 calibre rifle and 30 grams of methamphetamine.
“The ammunition seized included nearly 200 rounds, for a range of rifles, shotguns and pistols.