Police have halted a bus and taken seven teenagers into custody after reports of a serious assault in Auckland.

A spokesperson told the Herald they received multiple calls relating to the group from around 3.37pm after reports from around the Te Atatū Rd area.

The group boarded a bus into central Auckland before police located the bus and stopped it in the city.

At least one person was assaulted, police said.