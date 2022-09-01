The crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Highway 16, near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

A police pursuit ended in a dramatic multi-car crash this evening on Auckland's motorway, which led to three people jumping over a highway barrier before being arrested.

Police said the incident involved a driver who fled police around 6.30pm before later crashing on State Highway 16, near the St Lukes Rd off-ramp.

Footage of the crash from Waka Kotahi web cameras showed multiple emergency service vehicles at the site on the Northwestern Motorway, including firefighting trucks.

The route westbound was blocked for over an hour as the scene was being cleared, causing delays of up to 30 minutes for motorists.

A police spokeswoman said three people had been taken into custody after the incident. One person involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

"Three offenders were found by police after the trio jumped over the motorway barrier and [were] arrested," she said.

"A fourth person not involved in the crash was also taken into custody on an unrelated matter."

Fire and Emergency said three fire trucks were sent to the site about 6.18pm but all had left by 6.33pm.

UPDATE 6:55PM

The right lane remains blocked as response crews work to clear the scene. Expect up to 30-minute delays westbound from Port to St Lukes Rd on #SH16 and heavy traffic through the Spaghetti Jctn. Check here for further updates overnight: https://t.co/zdtLB3zC3X. ^LB https://t.co/XHCn2nWOcN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 1, 2022