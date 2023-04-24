Harassment in health settings, principal 2-month work ban, Hawkes Bay tourism low, Aussie's new NZ citizenship pathway & Barry Humprhries dies aged 89 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 17-year-old learner driver has been referred to Youth Aid after fleeing police in a short pursuit that reached speeds of up to 188km/h.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver was clocked travelling at a “dangerous speed” on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway about 10.20pm on Sunday.

Police tried to stop the VW Golf but the driver fled and police did not follow.

An investigation was started and the vehicle and driver were located later on Sunday.

“The driver was spoken to and he admitted going 188km/h down the Southern Motorway, then fleeing police because he was on a learners licence.”

The driver has been referred to Youth Aid, he said.