The body was discovered in a car park earlier today.

Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a body in a burned out car at Havelock North.

Detective inspector David de Lange said the body was found in a vehicle in the River Rd car park earlier today.

The death was being treated as unexplained.

"It appears the vehicle, which has been consumed by fire, has been parked in the reserve for several days.

"River Rd is currently closed while police work in the area and a scene guard will be in place overnight."

A scene examination has begun and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out

tomorrow.

"While we are treating the death as unexplained, we are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to our victim.

"The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and adjacent cycleways."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P051805886.