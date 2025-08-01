“We are working closely with Oranga Tamariki and Te Whatu Ora. From the enquiries to date, we believe that the injuries the baby suffered weren’t an accident, but we are still at the early stages of the investigation.”

Ryan said police were speaking with the infant’s family to help progress inquiries and provide support.

“These cases are complex and take time.

“Someone knows what happened, and we’re doing everything we can to get answers for a victim who has no way of speaking up for themselves.”

Wairarapa area commander Inspector Nick Thom said police and other agencies were providing support to the infant’s whānau, and friends of the family.

“It’s an emotional inquiry and we know the impact it will have on whānau and our community.

“While the investigative work is ongoing, we’re also focusing on providing reassurance and being visible.

“We know people will be wanting to know how they can help. The best thing you can do is talk to us if you have any information that could help, even if it might seem insignificant at the time.

“Silence helps no-one.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250725/1624.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.