Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police probe after 3-month-old baby taken to Wairarapa Hospital with suspected non-accidental injuries

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation has been launched after an infant was taken to hospital with critical injuries suspected to be “non-accidental”.

Police were called about 2.50pm last Friday after an injured 3-month-old baby girl was taken to Wairarapa Hospital in Masterton before being transferred to Wellington Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The baby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save