British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, is escorted from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police planning is well advanced and officers will be on the scene for controversial anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s rally next week.

In March, Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, abruptly ended her Let Women Speak tour after her first of two planned events were drowned out by pro-transgender rights protestors.

During the protest she was doused in a bottle of tomato juice and is returning to Aotearoa to attend the hearing for the woman accused of throwing the juice.

Police operations manager for Auckland city district inspector Richard Sami said police were well aware of the potential for significant protest activity surrounding a planned hearing in the Auckland District Court next week.

“Our staff have been speaking with representatives of Ms Keen-Minshull to understand their plans and convey advice regarding personal safety.”

Sami said planning was well advanced and they were well connected with other agencies in regard to the matter, including the Ministry of Justice.

“Police will be present to monitor and respond to any issues that may arise, and to minimise disruption to the wider public.”

He said police recognise the lawful right to protest, and their role in these situations is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of all.

Last month Immigration New Zealand general manager Richard Owen said Keen-Minshull holds a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), allowing her to travel here without applying for a visa in advance.

Owen said Keen-Minshull’s entry into the country was still subject to border officers granting her a visa and permission to enter when she arrived at the airport.

“This assessment includes whether the traveller is ineligible to enter due to character concerns,” he said.

A protester, 34-year-old Eli Rubashkyn, has said she doused Keen-Minshull with tomato juice but pleaded not guilty to charges of assault in April. Keen-Minshull was rushed out of Albert Park by security and her supporters and was later escorted by police.