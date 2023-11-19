Te Puna Quarry Park, where a school group from Waihī Beach Primary School got lost last week but "did all the right things", police said.

Police are praising a Waihī Beach Primary School group for “keeping calm and doing all the right things” after getting lost in a bush area in the Whakamārama area.

In a Facebook message, Western Bay of Plenty police said 14 children, four parents and two teachers from the school had been exploring Te Puna Quarry Park last week when they realised they had followed indicators that marked traps, not a path.

Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said instead of continuing walking, the group made the right decision to stay put and called the police.

In cases like this, police sent a “mobile locate” text, which requests a person’s GPS location, to a parent helper who allowed access to their GPS location. Pictures were received by the police from where the group was and were relayed to staff on the ground, he said.

Clifford said the police’s Search and Rescue personnel headed to the scene and escorted the group out of the bush without incident.

“The actions of the adults and children during this unexpected event were commendable. The quick thinking of adults allowed for the speedy rescue of the group from the bush and prevented the situation from becoming any worse.”

Clifford said this situation highlighted the importance of having a fully charged communication device and being well-prepared when heading into the bush.

“The group also brought food, water and appropriate clothing, communicated their intentions and spoke with the park staff about the visit - key safety measures that we urge anyone heading on walks or tramps to follow, ” Clifford said.