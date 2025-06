Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

There are concerns for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for over 24 hours from Auckland’s North Shore.

Police say the girl, Mya, was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Takapuna area.

A spokesperson said police have been working with Mya’s family and conducting enquiries across areas she is known to frequent.

They said those areas are Hauraki, Manly and Red Beach.

“There are ongoing concerns for Mya’s wellbeing and our priority is to locate her to ensure she comes back to family.