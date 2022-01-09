Police plea for drivers to be safe on roads as families travel around country

Police are reminding all drivers to be patient, keep calm and expect delays. Photo / 123rf

Police are asking drivers to be patient and keep calm on the roads as families travel around the country.

Over Christmas and New Year 17 people were killed in 17 crashes on New Zealand roads.

It was the worst holiday period for deaths since 2016-17 when 19 people were killed.



"As families start heading home to go back to work or relocate to another holiday spot, Police are reminding all drivers to be patient, keep calm and expect delays," says Bruce O'Brien, Assistant Commissioner Deployment and Road Policing.



O'Brien said it's normal for motorists to expect an increase in traffic and resulting delays.



"This means it's crucial that everyone on our roads behaves safely. That means no speeding, and driving to the conditions, because speeding and bad decision-making on the road can have devastating consequences. Your behaviour affects you, your passengers, and everyone around you on the road, so keep calm and everyone will arrive alive."

In the early hours of Sunday, one person died following a single-vehicle crash in Auckland's Massey.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that crashed into a fence at the intersection of Rush Creek Drive and Westgate Drive at around 3.40am.

Meanwhile, a Hawke's Bay motorist died after a car crashed into a tree. Emergency services were alerted to the fatal crash on Waimarama Rd, east of Hastings, about 3.30am.

And at least seven other crashes in Hawke's Bay across the weekend left at least four seriously injured and clean-up crews scrambling.

One person died at the scene and four other occupants of the vehicle had moderate injuries.

NZ Automobile Association (NZAA) is asking motorists to always ​​check the road conditions before heading off.



"It's advised to not have a specific arrival time and instead say you hope to return home 'in the afternoon' or 'in the evening' to remove pressure on yourself to return by a certain time if you end up facing traffic delays," a AA spokesperson said.



With fatigue being a major factor in road crashes, NZAA and Police say motorists should get a good sleep the night before, and take regular breaks every hour or two to get some fresh air when driving.

"Fatigue is a major factor in road crashes, so pull over and refresh if you are starting to feel tired. It's also an opportunity to stretch your legs, rehydrate, have some snacks and apply sunblock," a AA spokesperson said.

While motorists may be in a hurry, Police say drivers must remember they aren't the only ones using the road.

With more motorcyclists and cyclists on the roads, O'Brien said motorists must check twice for motorcyclists before changing lanes and wait for a clear space before passing a cyclist, especially on a narrow road.



"Long and heavy trucks are also travelling up and down New Zealand, so drivers need to approach them with caution and respect. The risk of a fatal crash is too high when bad decisions are made around trucks as they can't stop quickly and can cause significant harm."



Police are encouraging drivers to wait for a passing lane or slow bay before passing, especially when passing a truck, caravan, or campervan.



"Remember to watch your following distances. You need to give yourself space to react if something goes wrong on the road ahead. You may not make a mistake but somebody else might.



"We want everyone travelling on our roads to do so safely wherever and whenever that may be. To deter unsafe driving behaviour, Police will be out on our roads continuously changing locations to cover all parts of our roading network, so we can play our part in keeping drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and riders safe. Please do your part and always give the road your full attention when you're using it."