Botany Downs Secondary College in East Auckland said they were being supported by police after the online threat. Image / Facebook

Police are investigating after a threat was made through a post to social media against an east Auckland school.

Officers were at Botany Downs Secondary College on Friday last week and checked the grounds several times over the weekend.

School management reassured the school community that the threat had been taken seriously and they would not hesitate to close the college if necessary.

Police were aware of all events held at the school over the weekend and were visible with a “roving patrol” through the school grounds.

School management said they were working with police and had been told there was no need to close the school at this time.

“We continue to take our lead from police and they have not indicated that the school should be closed at this time,” a post to the college’s Facebook page read.

“The police were onsite on Friday and visited the school periodically over the weekend to provide comfort and surety to the school community.”

The threat comes after four schools and several early childhood centres in West Auckland were forced into lockdown two weeks ago.

Four Te Atatū schools, including two primary schools, had been ordered into lockdown on 27 July as armed police swooped on the area near Rutherford College.

The lockdowns came after a threatening phone call was made to Rutherford College.

During the lockdown, the gates and entrances were locked and children were ordered to get under their desks and out of sight.

Parents were asked not to come to the school and communication was via email or social media.

Police are still investigating the Rutherford College incident.

On the same morning as the threat was made to Rutherford College, Alfriston College in Manurewa was also placed in lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Police said there was a report of a person with a gun in the wider Randwick Park area but that had not been substantiated.







