Police outside Papatoetoe Work and Income: One in hospital, one arrested after ‘altercation’

Police and St John Ambulance were seen outside a Ministry of Social Development Work and Income office on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, just after 2pm. Photo / Supplied

Police and St John Ambulance were seen outside a Ministry of Social Development Work and Income office on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, just after 2pm. Photo / Supplied

One person has been rushed to hospital and another has been arrested following an altercation in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police and St John Ambulance were seen outside a Ministry of Social Development Work and Income office on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, just after 2pm.

A spokeswoman for police said they were called to an incident at a “premises on Great South Rd”.

She said it appeared two people got into an altercation.

One person was injured and was taken to hospital. Police took one person into custody and their inquiries were ongoing.

Police and St John Ambulance were seen outside a Ministry of Social Development Work and Income office on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, just after 2pm. Photo / Supplied

St John Ambulance has been approached for comment.

The Herald has also approached the Ministry of Social Development for comment: “Thanks for your query. I’ll come back to you asap,” a spokesman said.

- More to come

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.