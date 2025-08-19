Advertisement
Police open to negotiation on return of Phillips children; possible motives revealed

Tom Phillips and his young children remain elusive despite police searching for them for nearly three years. Video / Mike Scott / Corey Fleming / Jaime Lyth

Police are open to negotiations with Tom Phillips as the fugitive and his children approach four years in hiding.

In Paddy Gower Has Issues, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said police were open to discussions with Phillips to ensure the family’s safe return.

Phillips and his children Jayda, 12,

