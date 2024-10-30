Hospital security called police and two officers arrived, but a witness said they were quickly overwhelmed by up to 14 people.

The cab driver involved in the crash was taken to the emergency department and “hidden” from the attackers who were threatening to kill him.

“There was shouting and swearing. It was violent and the police were beaten up,” the witness said.

“Their police car was attacked too. It was frightening and disgraceful.”

Six other police cars arrived soon after and the witness said officers deployed pepper spray and a taser to end the altercation.

The Government provided extra security to the highest-risk hospital emergency departments over the summer as part of its 100-day plan, but the number of round-the-clock security guards at some EDs was reduced in April this year.

RNZ has contacted police and Te Whatu Ora for comment.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.