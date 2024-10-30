“Their police car was attacked too. It was frightening and disgraceful.”
Six other police cars arrived soon after and the witness said officers deployed pepper spray and a taser to end the altercation.
The Government provided extra security to the highest-risk hospital emergency departments over the summer as part of its 100-day plan, but the number of round-the-clock security guards at some EDs was reduced in April this year.
RNZ has contacted police and Te Whatu Ora for comment.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.