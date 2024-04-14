The incident took place in Waikato last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

A police officer jumped inside a runaway car and used a taser on the fleeing driver in Waikato overnight.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said the serious incident has led to an 18-year-old being arrested and the police officer being treated for injuries.

Bird said at 9.35pm on Norton Rd, police stopped a vehicle wanted in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Rotorua.

While police organised for the vehicle to be towed, one of the occupants returned to the car. As an officer opened the front passenger’s door to intervene, the vehicle began moving.

Bird said initial inquiries established the officer realised he was at risk of being run over or pinned as the car moved and made the split-second decision to get in the vehicle.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird. Photo / Alan Gibson

Still inside the offending car, the officer used tactical options, including a taser, in an attempt to get the driver to stop, while receiving multiple blows to the head from the alleged driver.

The car lost control and crashed on Lincoln St, a short distance away and the driver fled on foot, Bird said.

Police, assisted by a dog unit and the Eagle helicopter, tracked the suspect to an area of bush. Thirty minutes later, they located an individual hiding up a tree and took the person into custody.

The officer suffered moderate injuries to their face but has since been discharged from Waikato Hospital is being provided with support and will have the next week off work.

“It’s gravely concerning to see a police officer injured while carrying out their duties and incidents like this demonstrate the unpredictable and dangerous situations police face, often with little or no warning,” said Bird.

The CIB and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the incident.