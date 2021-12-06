Police officer injured in hit and run now home - but driver still at large

A Police officer was allegedly deliberately hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward / supplied

Just over a week after being struck by a car in a hit and run incident in West Auckland, a police officer is back home recovering well.

But the driver and a number of people who were in the vehicle and subsequently fled the scene after the incident are yet to be brought to justice.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great North Rd and Fruitvale Rd, in the suburb of New Lynn, about 11pm after reports an officer had been struck by a vehicle.

The officer had been responding to a burglary in the area a short time earlier and, after seeing a suspect car, tried to lay down road spikes in a bid to stop it.

Instead of stopping, however, it struck the officer before crashing a short time later. The driver and a number of people inside the vehicle then fled on foot.

Police confirmed this morning that the officer involved had since been discharged from hospital and was now at home.

Investigations are still ongoing and no one has been arrested at this stage, a spokeswoman said.

A police officer was seriously hurt after being hit by a fleeing driver on Sunday, November 28. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incident was later described as "traumatic" for the officer as well as a colleague who was the first person to reach him before paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital and underwent surgery.

The incident happened just hours before another large police incident in another West Auckland suburb, in nearby Glen Eden, when three other police officers were injured in a shoot-out the next morning.

A man at the centre of that incident was shot and killed by officers as a result.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111