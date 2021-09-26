Police officer injured in Auckland incident overnight

A police officer has been injured in an incident in Auckland overnight.

Police were called to a house in Mt Wellington in the early hours of this morning, just before 2am.

"As police were speaking to those involved, a man was behaving aggressively and attempted to punch an attending officer through a glass door - with the glass shattering and cutting the officer's face," police told the Herald.

The officer was treated by ambulance paramedics who were at the scene.

"They are now recovering at home and are being fully supported by police and their colleagues."

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing injuries with intent to injure and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

That man was also taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining cuts to his hand.