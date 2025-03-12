Webster told the Herald she was angry police responding to the crash breath-tested her husband while he lay in the ambulance and allegedly not the officer who crashed. Police told the Herald the officer was breath-tested.
“They don’t get done like we do. If it had been reversed, we all know where [husband] Chris would be,” Webster said.
“[The] justice system is total bulls***. I’ve been quiet for long enough, and I’m done.”
The crash left Webster with bruising across her body and her husband suffered a dislocated toe, leaving both of them off work for weeks.
Jennings said the crash happened as the officer was pulling out to respond to a “priority incident” and they performed the U-turn.