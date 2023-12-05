A police officer chases after a man in handcuffs in Tauranga.

Video footage of an exhilarating foot pursuit of a handcuffed man in Mount Maunganui is circulating on social media, leaving viewers in stitches.

The 20-second video uploaded to Facebook shows a police officer chasing a handcuffed alleged offender down the side of SH2, Pacific Coast Hwy.

Only in New Zealand 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️😅🤣

A member of the public attempts to stop the escapee by driving their vehicle in front and braking, but the man decides to run across the road.

The video ends as the alleged offender runs through a car yard with the officer still trailing behind.

A police spokesperson said the man attempted to escape police custody after being placed under arrest shortly after 3pm on December 2 outside a business premises near Kereiti St, Mount Maunganui.

The man was facing charges including assaulting a person in a family relationship and possessing an offensive weapon.

“He was apprehended after a brief pursuit on foot,” police said.

The 30-year-old is remanded in custody and due to re-appear in the Tauranga District Court on December 12.

The original video has received just under 200,000 views since it was uploaded on Saturday, with many commenting in support of the runner.

“Run Forrest, Run!” one said.

“Only in Tauranga aye… love it,” another said.











